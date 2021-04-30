Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wigan Warriors have suspended prop Tony Clubb while they hold an investigation into an alleged racist comment made during their win against Hull FC.

Hull forward Andre Savelio said a Wigan player used a racist remark and reported it to referee James Child.

Child put the incident, which occurred in the 34th minute, on report before the match continued.

"Equality matters, and Wigan and Hull FC are united in this message," a joint Wigan and Hull statement said.

"Both clubs have discussed the matter and are in dialogue with the Rugby Football League, who will review and investigate the incident through the normal match review and disciplinary process.

"In the short term, Tony Clubb will be suspended from all club activities. Tony's evidence will be taken into consideration by all parties moving forward and his welfare will remain a responsibility of Wigan Warriors throughout the investigation."

