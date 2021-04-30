Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ricky Leutele joined Huddersfield from NRL side Melbourne Storm in December

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Sunday, 2 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield centre Ricky Leutele has recovered from a hand injury and is available for the first time since the opening week of the season.

The Giants, along with Wakefield and Leigh, have lost all four of their Super League games this year.

Leeds Rhinos welcome back Liam Sutcliffe after knee trouble but Richie Myler starts his two-match ban.

Cameron Smith (hamstring) is out so Corey Hall is in the squad as Leeds try to end a run of four straight defeats.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McGillvary, Leutele, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Yates, O'Brien, Lawrence, Edwards, Jones, English, Greenwood, Cogger, McQueen, Ashworth, Cunningham, Wilson, Cudjoe, Gavet, Russell, Wood.

Leeds Rhinos (from): T Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Vuniyayawa, Thompson, A Sutcliffe, Walters, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O'Connor, Broadbent, Hall, Gannon,