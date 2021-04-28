Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Greg Inglis played 39 Tests for Australia, won 10 State of Origin series with Queensland as well as the 2014 NRL title with South Sydney Rabbitohs prior to his retirement in 2019

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Saturday, 1 May Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Warrington will hand former Australia star Greg Inglis his debut when they take on Hull KR in Super League on Saturday.

The 34-year-old, who joined the Wire on a one-year deal for 2020 after coming out of retirement, has sat out their five league and cup games this season.

The 2013 World Cup winner most recently played a competitive match in 2019.

"You'll have to find out on game day whether it's off the bench or starting," boss Steve Price said.

"It's exciting for the club and it's exciting for Greg. He can't wait for the game. There is no expectation from our point of view, we just want to see Greg enjoying his rugby again.

"He's on schedule. He hasn't played for two seasons and he's got to get his body right."

Despite the length of time since he last played, Price is confident that Inglis will be able to make an impact.

"I've said all along we've got a responsibility to make sure we get him right so he can stay out on the field, hopefully, for the duration of the season," he added.

"He's worked hard and if we felt that he couldn't play 80 minutes we wouldn't put him out there this weekend. He's ready to go."