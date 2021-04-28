Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Salford Red Devils won their first game of the Super League season when they beat Leigh Centurions on Friday

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 30 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford Red Devils will have Kallum Watkins back as they prepare to host Castleford Tigers in Super League on Friday.

Danny Addy and Andy Ackers also return as Salford look for a second straight win after beating Leigh last week.

Cas will be without prop Tyla Hepi who was given a two-game ban for dangerous contact in their loss to Wigan.

Daniel Smith and Jordan Turner also miss out but Jesse Sene-Lefao returns from a one-game ban of his own.

Salford (from): Escare, Sio, Watkins, Inu, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Ackers, Ikahihifo, Addy, Roberts, Burke, Johnson, Atkin, Kear, Livett, Greenwood, Williams, Ormondroyd, Lussick.

Castleford (from): Evalds, Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, Blair, Milner, Massey, Griffin, Sene-Lefao, Eden, Bienek, Peachey, Martin, Hall, O'Brien.

Referee: R. Hicks.