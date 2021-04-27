Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bevan French scored two tries for Wigan when he returned for the first time in 2021 as they beat Castleford on Friday

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Thursday, 29 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Wigan Warriors make just the one change to their squad as they prepare to welcome Hull FC in Super League on Thursday.

Tommy Leuluai misses out for the hosts with a sternum injury, with Sam Halsall coming in to replace him.

Meanwhile the visitors make two changes to their side with the suspended Bureta Faraimo and injured Josh Bowden out.

Jack Brown returns from suspension, while 17-year-old winger Harvey Barron is named for the first time.

Wigan remain without Oliver Gildart as he continues to recover from a groin strain which has ruled him out of the 2021 season so far.

Faraimo is serving a two-game suspension having been given a Grade C high tackle charge following a challenge on Wakefield's Max Jowitt in their win on Friday.

His suspension means he misses the first meeting between the two sides since last season's Super League semi-finals.

Wigan coasted to a 29-2 victory in that game in November 2020, which ensured a spot in last season's Grand Final.

Wigan (from): French, Hardaker, Singleton, Powell, Bullock, Isa, Farrell, Bateman, Partington, Smithies, Clubb, Byrne, Smith, Havard, Bibby, Clark, Shorrocks, Halsall, McDonlnell, Hanley, Hastings.

Hull FC (from): Connor, Tuimavave, Griffin, Fonua, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Sao, Johnstone, Cator, Lane, Fash, McNamara, Brown, Swift, Scott, Ferreira, Vulikijapani, Barron.

Referee: J. Child.