Ash Handley scored 20 tries in all competitions last season including two in the Challenge Cup final win over Salford

Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley has extended his contract until the end of the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old has scored 78 tries in 124 appearances for the Rhinos since making his debut in 2014.

A knee injury has kept him out so far this season but he could feature in Friday's Super League game at Hull KR.