Players like Jermaine McGillvary could feature at Rochdale, while Sheffield and Bolton are also home venues

England men's rugby league coach Shaun Wane says the national team has a duty to play at as many different venues as possible to spread the appeal of the game.

It has been confirmed that the national team will play Fiji in a World Cup warm-up match at Rochdale's Crown Oil Arena, eight days ahead of their opening tie of the tournament against Samoa at Newcastle's St James' Park.

During the World Cup the England men's side will also feature in matches in Bolton and Sheffield.

And they are seeded to play knock-out games at Anfield, Liverpool and the Emirates in London, with the final being staged at Old Trafford.

"I think back to the Wigan v St Helens game last year," says Wane, referencing the 2020 Grand Final, won by Saints with a dramatic last-second try.

"The ball was in play for 63 minutes. They went at it for 25 minutes in one spell with no penalties and no errors.

"There's no sport in the world that can get anywhere near that, not ice hockey, NFL, or Aussie Rules. We need to tell everybody about that and go to as many grounds as possible and make sure everybody knows about our game.

"I think we have a duty to keep rugby league fans involved, but we want as many non-rugby league people as possible to watch our game as well."

Rugby league "putting fans first"

Stars like top NRL winger Maika Sivo could be on show for fans in Rochdale - a proud Fijian community hub

The decision to play the warm-up game against Fiji on Friday 15 October in Rochdale has been hailed as a tribute to rugby league's desire to put fans first by Hornets chairman Andy Mazey.

It will be the first time a senior England side from any sport has hosted a game in the town since 1930 and it will help mark the 150th anniversary of the Hornets club.

The town also has a large Fijian population - second only to London in the United Kingdom.

"It tells you everything about our sport, when you've got the things going on in other sports which are taking things away from the people that matter the most, it's supporters." said Mazey, hinting at the possible European Super League breakaway by football's big six.

"We're demonstrating that as a sport we are the people's sport and a sport that is closely connected to it's supporters and fans."