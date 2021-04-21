Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kelepi Tanginoa's Wakefield form earned him a place in the 2020 Dream Team last season

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 23 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC local radio plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC make just one change to their squad, as Samoa forward Ligi Sao returns to the group.

He replaces the suspended prop Jack Brown, who received a one-game penalty notice after Sunday's Super League draw with Warrington Wolves.

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester has full-back Max Jowitt, winger Liam Kay and back-rower Kelepi Tanginoa available for the trip along the M62.

Sam Eseh comes in for the first time, but half-back Jacob Miller misses out.

Miller is one of a number of players across the two squads to have represented both sides, with Hull's 99-try Josh Griffin and Wakefield's 98-try Joe Westerman closing in on landmark tallies.

Brett Hodgson's Airlie Birds remain unbeaten with three wins from four in all competitions but there was disappointment in Sunday's draw with Warrington after a try conceded with the last play took the game to golden point.

The outlook has not been so rosy for former Hull FC player Chester and his Wakefield side, who arrive in East Yorkshire with defeats in all four games in league and cup despite some creditable performances.

Hull FC (from): Connor, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Fonua, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Sao, Johnstone, Cator, Lane, Fash, McNamara, Swift, Bowden, Scott, Ferreira, Vulikijapani

Wakefield (from): Jowitt, Lyne, Kay, Lino, Fifita, K. Wood, Arona, Tanginoa, Westerman, Pitts, Battye, Batchelor, Green, Senior, Crowther, Arundel, Croft, Walker, Kershaw, Hampshire, Eseh