Salford were thrashed 42-6 by Catalans in their most recent Super League game on 17 April

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 23 April Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford make three changes in their squad as they look to pick up their first win of the Super League season when they face fellow strugglers Leigh.

Krisnan Inu, Greg Burke and James Greenwood come in for Kallum Watkins, Elijah Taylor and Andy Ackers.

Leigh, who are also winless this season, bring in Anthony Gelling who could make his first appearance.

Former Wigan centre Gelling was signed by Leigh on 13 April and joins Nathan Mason in the visitors' squad.

Salford (from): Escare, Sio, Inu, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Ikahihifo, Pauli, Roberts, Burke, Johnson, Atkin, Kear, Livett, Greenwood, Williams, Costello, Ormondroyd, Wells, Lussick, Patton.

Leigh (from): Brierley, Russell, Thornley, Tierney, Flower, Hood, Ioane, Hellewell, Thompson, Bell, Gerrard, Gee, McCarthy, Mullen, Brand, Peats, Reynolds, Simm, Gelling, Mason.

Referee: J. Child.