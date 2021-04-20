Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bevan French is yet to feature for Wigan in 2021

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Thursday, 22 April Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors have prop Liam Byrne back following suspension and he takes the place of Sam Halsall in the squad.

Bevan French is included despite missing the Leeds game with a niggle, and boss Adrian Lam has a conundrum in terms of where he might feature given Zak Hardaker's form at full-back.

Jesse Sene-Lefao is suspended for Castleford after receiving a one-game penalty notice from the win over Leigh.

Gareth O'Brien has a knee injury, Danny Richardson and Brad Martin come in.

Both these sides have made 100% starts to the season, with three wins from three in Super League and progress made in the Challenge Cup.

The hosts have done so without a number of key individuals, including French, as England centre Oliver Gildart, winger Liam Marshall and off-season import Jai Field have all been ruled out by injury.

Castleford look strong in Daryl Powell's last season at the club before his move to Warrington, and off-season pick-up Jordan Turner has been a bargain acquisition with five tries in four games and the ability to play in a number of positions.

Wigan (from): French, Hardaker, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Bullock, Isa, Farrell, Bateman, Partington, Smithies, Clubb, Byrne, Smith, Havard, Bibby, Clark, Shorrocks, McDonnell, Hanley, Hastings

Castleford (from): Evalds, Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, Blair, Milner, Massey, Griffin, Hepi, Smith, Eden, Turner, Bienek, Martin, Hall