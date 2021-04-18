Harry Smith: Wigan Warriors scrum-half signs new four-year contract
Wigan Warriors scrum-half Harry Smith has signed a new four-year deal.
The 21-year-old has made 22 appearances for Warriors, including playing in all four games so far this season.
He told the club website: "I'm absolutely delighted to be signing a new long-term contract with Wigan. I've been here since the age of 14.
"We have a great first team squad and a number of players my age who will continue to go from strength to strength."