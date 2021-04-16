Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mitieli Vulikijapani has played sevens rugby for Premiership rugby union sides Saracens and Harlequins

Hull FC have signed outside back Mitieli Vulikijapani on a one-year deal after he was granted release from active service in the British Army.

The Fijian, who serves as a gunner in the 47 Regiment Royal Artillery, has converted from rugby union.

He spent pre-season on trial with the Black and Whites and could now make his debut against Warrington on Sunday.

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge of testing myself in rugby league," he told the club website. external-link

"I watched a lot of rugby league when I was young but I didn't get the chance to play.

"However, having played plenty of rugby union sevens in my career, the two are quite similar in terms of the speed and physical one-on-one battles.

"I am extremely grateful to the club for giving me this opportunity and I will work hard to make the most of this chance and work hard to earn a place in the first-team."