Zak Hardaker scored Wigan's first try as they thrashed York City Knights 26-0 to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals on Friday

Wigan's Challenge Cup quarter-final against Hull FC and Castleford's tie against Salford will be shown live on the BBC on Saturday, 8 May.

The Cherry and Whites' tie against Hull FC is to be shown on BBC One before Castleford's match against Salford takes place on BBC Two straight after.

On 7 May, Catalans take on Warrington before St Helens face Huddersfield in the first cup double-header.

All of the quarter-final ties are to be played at Leeds' Headingley Stadium.

Catalans' tie versus Warrington kicks off the Challenge Cup quarter-final weekend and gets under way at 17:00 BST, with Saints v Huddersfield due to start at 20:15 BST.

Hull FC v Wigan will go head-to-head at 14:30 BST with Cas v Salford due to complete the ties at 17:00 BST.

RFL Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Foster said: "Emerald Headingley Stadium offers a perfect venue for what promises to be an exciting round of matches.

"The two Round Three games shown by BBC last weekend drew the highest viewing figures for this particular round for four years, so we'll be looking to maintain this momentum throughout this year's competition."