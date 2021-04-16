Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Caitlin Beevers celebrates Leeds Rhinos' Women's Super League Grand Final victory over Castleford in 2019

Leeds Rhinos and England full-back Caitlin Beevers is looking forward to the post-match aches and pains again when the Women's Super League kicks off after 18 months away on Sunday.

Beevers, 19, helped the Rhinos to Grand Final and Challenge Cup success in 2019, but Covid-19 denied the women the chance to defend their titles in 2020.

Rhinos take on York City Knights in their opening game.

"I can't wait to get that broken feeling again," Beevers told BBC Sport.

"It's a weird feeling, but it's brilliant. At full-back I shouldn't have to feel like that, it's usually the forwards who are hurting.

"But I love defending so whenever I feel achy the next day, I'm glad because I feel like I've done my job properly."

The league has expanded to 10 teams, with Warrington and Huddersfield added, as the progression of the women's game continues.

With the World Cup at the end of the season, performances in the WSL and the Yorkshire/Lancashire Origin games will be key to earning a place in the England squad.

Leeds, as holders, have the pressure of retaining their title, with Castleford and St Helens again likely to provide stern opposition.

That incentive, and the coaching of former player Lois Forsell, helped drive the squad through the tough days of lockdown.

"It came down to accountability," Beevers added. "If you wanted to come back the best you could be you would do it, and that's where a lot of the girls actually put it in.

"We want to be the best team, we want to get to those trophies again, and I think the best way to do it was keeping ourselves accountable and coming back just as fit, if not fitter, than we were before.

"Coming back, we were so invested I knew it was going to be a good pre-season and the staff have been amazing."

Bradford's high-fliers

Flt Lt Linda McLean flies in Typhoons in her role as a flight test engineer

Bradford Bulls remain one of rugby league's biggest 'brands' and their women's team has enjoyed success in the Challenge Cup and won the inaugural WSL in 2017.

Their 2021 side features two 'high fliers', from the Royal Air Force, in Flight Lieutenant Linda McLean and Corporal Alice Fisher.

"I am a flight test engineer for the Eurofighter Typhoon," Flt Lt McLean told BBC 5 Live's Rugby League podcast.

"It's about sitting in the back and telling the pilot what to do, telling them when they get it wrong. Making sure we get the data that we need when we land so that we can analyse it and tell them if it's safe or effective what they're doing. I'm a bit bossy."

The Scot is making her first steps in the WSL with Bradford, having grown up playing rugby union, but is already hooked on the sport and watches on television.

Cpl Fisher, who is an RAF operations assistant, has a longer-standing affiliation with the Bulls and with rugby league in general, despite growing up outside the sport's heartlands - in Lincolnshire.

"I come from a sporting family, but it was something me and my dad did - watching sport," Cpl Fisher added.

"And I remember being about eight or nine and asking my dad what he was watching, and it was St Helens.

"That's always stuck in my mind, and that was it for me, I liked that sport better."

Such loyalty to the Saints will certainly be tested on Sunday, as they provide the Bulls' first opposition.

Saints disappointments fuel fire

Jodie Cunningham celebrates with Emily Rudge - but Saints came up short in 2019

While Leeds were the dominant side in 2019, with Castleford runners-up in both finals after pipping the Rhinos to the regular season title, St Helens were the nearly team.

Two semi-final exits, both at the hands of the champions, left the Red Vee looking on enviously at the end of the campaign.

Those disappointments have been hanging over the club like a cloud, and full-back Jodie Cunningham cannot wait to have a crack at banishing the bad memories in 2021.

"It's 555 days since we last had a run-out with St Helens," she told the 5 Live Rugby League podcast.

"Our last game was probably one we wanted to forget as we got knocked out of the semi-finals of the play-offs, a game away from the Grand Final, against Leeds.

"And Leeds actually knocked us out of the semi-final of the Challenge Cup as well. So it was even harder because we've had to cope with the disappointments of those semi-finals for an extra 12 months.

"We underperformed in 2019 for what our aims and objectives were as a squad but we've recruited well in this off-season and the girls look really good."

It is all change at Castleford, as hugely popular coach Lindsay Anfield has left and assistants Marie Colley and Kirsty Moroney are currently at the helm.

The Tigers have England international class such as Georgia Roche and Tara-Jane Stanley in their ranks, and are likely to again be competitive, despite the retirement of captain Claire Garner.

