Zane Tetevano: Leeds Rhinos back-rower banned for four games for late hit
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos back-rower Zane Tetevano has been banned for four games after he was found guilty of a Grade D striking charge by an independent disciplinary tribunal hearing panel.
The 30-year-old was sent off for a late shot on St Helens half Theo Fages in Saturday's Challenge Cup tie.
Tetevano's 'D' grading, with a maximum five-game tariff, was challenged by the New Zealand international.
However, the panel upheld the decision and he was also fined £500.
Bradford hooker George Flanagan's 10-game ban for an 'attack on the testicles' of an opponent stands after his appeal was unsuccessful.
It was his second such case in the past two years.
Players who accepted their penalty notice were:
- Liam Byrne, Wigan Warriors (dangerous contact) - one match
- Kelepi Tanginoa, Wakefield Trinity (high tackle) - one match
- Tom Lineham, Warrington Wolves (late hit) - three matches
- Deane Meadows, Swinton Lions (shoulder charge) - one match
- Jacob Fairbank, Halifax Panthers (punching) - one match