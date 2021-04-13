Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Zane Tetevano joined Leeds from Penrith Panthers for the 2021 season

Leeds Rhinos back-rower Zane Tetevano has been banned for four games after he was found guilty of a Grade D striking charge by an independent disciplinary tribunal hearing panel.

The 30-year-old was sent off for a late shot on St Helens half Theo Fages in Saturday's Challenge Cup tie.

Tetevano's 'D' grading, with a maximum five-game tariff, was challenged by the New Zealand international.

However, the panel upheld the decision and he was also fined £500.

Bradford hooker George Flanagan's 10-game ban for an 'attack on the testicles' of an opponent stands after his appeal was unsuccessful.

It was his second such case in the past two years.

Players who accepted their penalty notice were: