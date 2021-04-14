Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tommy Makinson scored two tries as St Helens beat holders Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup on Saturday

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 16 April Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens make three changes to their side as they prepare to welcome Wakefield Trinity for their Super League fixture on Friday.

Dan Norman and Tom Nisbet come in for Matty Lees and Sione Mata'utia while Aaron Smith also comes in.

Kyle Wood and Eddie Battye return for Wakefield as they travel to the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Max Jowitt and Tom Johnstone miss out (concussion protocol) while Bill Tupou and Matty Ashurst are injured.

St Helens (from): Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Bentley, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Paasi, Welsby, Smith, Batchelor, Dodd, Wingfield, Norman, Nisbet.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Lyne, Miller, Lino, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Westerman, Pitts, Battye, Batchelor, Green, Senior, Crowther, Arundel, Wood, Croft, Walker, Kershaw, Hampshire, Greensmith, Windrow.

Referee: J. Child.