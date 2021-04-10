Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

The Challenge Cup quarter-final draw took place live on BBC Two at half-time in the tie between Catalans and Wakefield

Reigning Super League champions St Helens will face either Leigh Centurions or Huddersfield Giants in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

St Helens sealed their place in the final eight by beating holders Leeds Rhinos 26-18 earlier on Saturday.

Meanwhile, last year's finalists Salford Red Devils will take on Castleford Tigers in the next round.

The quarter-final ties will take place on 7 and 8 May with the final due to be played at Wembley Stadium on 17 July.

Elsewhere, 19-time winners Wigan will play the winner of Featherstone v Hull FC, which is the final tie to take place on Saturday.

Leigh face Huddersfield on Sunday at 14:30 BST.

The draw, which was conducted live on BBC Two, took place at half-time in the game between Catalans and Wakefield at the TW Stadium, with the victorious Dragons facing either Swinton or Warrington in the last eight.

Both semi-finals are scheduled to be played on 5 June ahead of the Wembley showpiece just over a month later.

2021 Challenge Cup quarter-final ties

To be played on 7 and 8 May

Featherstone or Hull FC v Wigan Warriors

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils

Catalans v Swinton Lions or Warrington Wolves

St Helens v Leigh Centurions or Huddersfield Giants