Shaun Wane will offer punditry on both ties and join the post-match forum

Betfred Challenge Cup double header Venue: TW Stadium, St Helens Date: Saturday, 10 April Time: 14:00-1930 BST Leeds v St Helens (14:30 BST) on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Sport Catalans v Wakefield (17:00 BST) on BBC Two, iPlayer and BBC Sport Post-match forum (19:00 BST) iPlayer and BBC Sport

England head coach Shaun Wane is the special guest on BBC Sport's Challenge Cup double-header television coverage on Saturday, 10 April.

The former Wigan boss will be alongside Mark Chapman, England women's international Jodie Cunningham and Jon Wilkin for pre and post-match analysis.

Wane will also appear on the post-match forum with Tanya Arnold, which takes places after Catalans-Wakefield.

Questions can be submitted using the #bbcrl hashtag.