Matty Ashton (left) joined Warrington from Swinton from the 2020 season

Betfred Challenge Cup Swinton (8) 8 Tries: Roberts Goals: Ridyard 2 Warrington (20) 32 Tries: King 2, Lineham, Austin, Ashton, Walker Goals: Ratchford 4

Warrington Wolves secured a place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals as they overcame Championship side Swinton Lions.

Toby King sent Warrington ahead but Luis Roberts edged the hosts into a slender two-point lead soon after.

Tom Lineham, King and Blake Austin all touched down to send the Wire in with a 12-point advantage at half-time.

Matty Ashton scored against his former club before Danny Walker went in under the posts to wrap up an emphatic win.

Matt Davis made his first appearance of the season for Warrington after he came off the bench but marquee off-season signing Greg Inglis is still not ready for his first appearance.

The quarter-final draw, which was held on Saturday, confirmed that the winner of this tie would take on Catalans in the next round.

When Roberts crossed for Swinton early on, they appeared primed to frustrate Warrington and cause an upset.

However, a clinical first-half performance from the visitors did the damage before a subdued second half that was soured when Ashton was forced off through injury shortly after his try.

Swinton: Butt, Lepori, Cox, Lloyd, Roberts, Ridyard, Hansen, Brogan, Waterworth, Brooks, Meadows, Gregson, Hope.

Interchanges: Brown, Jones, Green, Brown.

Warrington: Ashton, Lineham, Mamo, King, Charnley, Austin, Ratchford, Hill, Clark, Philbin, Currie, Robson, Clark.

Interchanges: Mulhern, Butler, Davis, Walker.

Referee: T. Grant.