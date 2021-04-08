Jonny Lomax: St Helens and England half-back extends deal to 2024

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jonny Lomax
Jonny Lomax helped Saints to the title in 2019, and then again in 2020 as they hunt three titles in a row

England stand-off Jonny Lomax has extended his contract at St Helens until the end of the 2024 season.

The 30-year-old has been with Saints since joining the academy as a schoolboy and has made 242 appearances, scoring 11 tries, since his 2009 debut.

Lomax has won two Grand Finals with Saints and become a regular with England, playing in the 2017 World Cup final defeat by Australia.

"I have been at the club for a long time now," Lomax told the club website.external-link

"To sign that two-year extension to my existing deal is great."

Although Wigan-born, Lomax was a boyhood Red Vee fan and has played in numerous positions during his Saints career, from full-back and wing to occasional hooker.

He has made the stand-off role his own under former boss Justin Holbrook and now Kristian Woolf, partnering Theo Fages in the halves.

He was a key part of their back-to-back championships, and was also involved in guiding Saints to Wembley in the 2019 Challenge Cup final against Warrington.

However, earlier in his career, a serious knee injury forced him to miss the 2014 title win and delayed his international recognition.

"I have had my ups and downs whilst I have been here, but now it is about me giving back as much as I can," Lomax added.

"I want to show the loyalty the club has shown me as well as the support the fans have given me over the years.

"It's a dream come true to be at the club for so long. I signed for the scholarship back when I was 11 years old and this contract will take me up to nearly 25 years affiliation."

Top Stories

Featured