Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jonny Lomax helped Saints to the title in 2019, and then again in 2020 as they hunt three titles in a row

England stand-off Jonny Lomax has extended his contract at St Helens until the end of the 2024 season.

The 30-year-old has been with Saints since joining the academy as a schoolboy and has made 242 appearances, scoring 11 tries, since his 2009 debut.

Lomax has won two Grand Finals with Saints and become a regular with England, playing in the 2017 World Cup final defeat by Australia.

"I have been at the club for a long time now," Lomax told the club website. external-link

"To sign that two-year extension to my existing deal is great."

Although Wigan-born, Lomax was a boyhood Red Vee fan and has played in numerous positions during his Saints career, from full-back and wing to occasional hooker.

He has made the stand-off role his own under former boss Justin Holbrook and now Kristian Woolf, partnering Theo Fages in the halves.

He was a key part of their back-to-back championships, and was also involved in guiding Saints to Wembley in the 2019 Challenge Cup final against Warrington.

However, earlier in his career, a serious knee injury forced him to miss the 2014 title win and delayed his international recognition.

"I have had my ups and downs whilst I have been here, but now it is about me giving back as much as I can," Lomax added.

"I want to show the loyalty the club has shown me as well as the support the fans have given me over the years.

"It's a dream come true to be at the club for so long. I signed for the scholarship back when I was 11 years old and this contract will take me up to nearly 25 years affiliation."