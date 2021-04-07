Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull FC half-back Josh Reynolds has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old Australian has made a great start to his time with the club, scoring three tries in his first two appearances after signing a two-year contract in December 2020.

Head coach Brett Hodgson said he expects to be without Reynolds for "between four to six weeks".

Ben McNamara, son of Catalans coach Steve, is expected to come in.