Tom Johnstone was a concern for Wakefield after he took a head knock last week against Wigan

Betfred Challenge Cup Venue: TW Stadium Date: Saturday, 10 April Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC Sport website and the iPlayer and commentary on BBC local radio.

Catalans Dragons have named a crop of talented young French players in their squad, including centre Mathieu Laguerre and back-row Corentin Le Cam.

Only suspended hooker Michael McIllorum is missing from an otherwise experienced and settled spine, with Alrix Da Costa set to deputise again.

Wakefield have winger Tom Johnstone fit after he overcame the necessary concussion protocols to join the squad.

Full-back Max Jowitt also gives coach Chris Chester an option on his return.

The Dragons were winners of the Challenge Cup back in 2018 under former England coach Steve McNamara, a famous day for the Perpignan-based French club.

They have given up home advantage for this fixture, which takes place as a double-header alongside holders Leeds' tie against St Helens, and will be live on BBC Two.

Wakefield under Chester have been to a semi-final of this competition in 2016, while the Trinity boss was in charge for Hull KR's 2015 final defeat by Leeds.

Catalans (from): Mourgue, Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Dudson, Bousquet, Whitley, McMeeken, Garcia, Da Costa, Jullien, Seguier, Laguerre, Le Cam, Baitieri, Kasiano, Tomkins, Dezaria

Wakefield (from): Jowitt, Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Kay, Miller, Lino, Fifita, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Westerman, Pitts, Batchelor, Green, Senior, Crowther, Arundel, Tangata, J. Wood, Hampshire