Salford were thrashed 35-4 by Hull FC in Super League last week

Betfred Challenge Cup Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 10 April Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Salford Red Devils make five changes to their squad to face Championship side Widnes Vikings in the third round of the Challenge Cup.

Morgan Escare, Ollie Roberts, Chris Atkin, Sam Luckley and Darcy Lussick come in after their loss to Hull FC.

Widnes name a 20-man squad rather than the usual 21 because of injuries and two first-team players isolating.

Former Salford prop Lee Jewitt could make his Widnes debut after signing from Barrow last summer.

Salford (from): Escare, Sio, Watkins, Inu, Lolohea, Mossop, Ackers, Ikahihifo, Pauli, Roberts, Johnson, Atkin, Kear, Livett, Williams, Costello, Ormondroyd, Wells, Luckley, Lussick, Patton.

Widnes (from): Owens, Spedding, Tyrer, Cross, Craven, Smith, Clough, Grady, Lawton, Jewitt, Dwyer, Lyons, Roby, Edge, Buckley, Wilde, Else, Tilleke, Hill, Brookes.