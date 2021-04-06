Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Gareth O'Brien famously kicked a drop-goal to save Salford and relegate Hull KR in the Million Pound Game

Betfred Challenge Cup Venue: Hull College Craven Park Date: Friday, 9 April Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Hull KR have named a 20-strong squad for Friday's Challenge Cup tie, which could see prop Korbin Sims added subject to concussion protocols.

The loss of Elliot Minchella for the season to a knee injury, and Matty Storton out with concussion, sees Jimmy Keinhorst and Will Dagger brought in.

Castleford are buoyed by the return of Gareth O'Brien after he missed the win over Leeds due to concussion protocol.

Lewis Peachey misses out, as the Tigers are otherwise unchanged.

It has been an interesting start to the new season for Castleford, who have won both their Super League games - against hotly-tipped Warrington and Leeds.

All of that has been played out against a backdrop of the announcement of head coach Daryl Powell's departure at the end of the campaign, with Warrington now confirmed as his destination for 2022.

Rovers boss Tony Smith was a three-time Challenge Cup winner at the Wire, but his current club have lost both games so far despite the form of 2014 Lance Todd winner Ryan Hall.

Brad Takairangi, Will Maher and Joe Keyes remain absent, the former one of the headline-grabbing arrivals in Super League from the NRL.

These two clubs last met in the Challenge Cup in 1986, when Rovers stand-off John Dorahy missed the conversion of John Lydiat's last-gasp try and the Tigers clung on to win the final and lift the trophy they have not claimed since.

They also met in this pre-season, for Adam Milner's testimonial game, with the Tigers winning 30-20 in East Hull.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Crooks, Minikin, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Abdull, Vete, Parcell, Linnett, Hadley, Litten, Lawler, Dagger, King, Lewis, Ryan, Milnes, Johnson, Mustapha, Keinhorst.

Castleford (from): Evalds, Olpherts, Mata'utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, Blair, Milner, Massey, Griffin, Hepi, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Eden, Turner, Bienek, O'Brien