Daryl Powell guided Castleford to the 2017 League Leaders' Shield and a Grand Final

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell will succeed Steve Price at Warrington Wolves when the Australian leaves the club at the end of 2021.

Both Powell, 55, and Price, 43, had already confirmed their respective departures, fuelling speculation of a move for Powell from Tigers to Wolves.

Powell will end an eight-year spell at his boyhood club at the end of the season to take up a three-year deal.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge," Powell told Warrington's club website. external-link

"Warrington is an outstanding club with a rich history and the opportunity to coach the club from 2022 onwards is a very special one.

"My coaching philosophy is to support players to achieve special things and I think everyone knows and can see what I like to do with my players and teams.

"I feel like I'm moving from one special club to another. I think it's important to get it out in the open now so I can focus on the year ahead and there's certainty from both sides at this stage. Hopefully there'll be an excitement at Warrington and an excitement at Castleford that I can finish off there in a really positive way this season."

Former St George Illawarra boss Price led Warrington to the Challenge Cup in 2019, when St Helens were beaten at Wembley.

However, despite reaching both the Challenge Cup final and Grand Final in 2018, the two games ended in defeat by Catalans and Wigan respectively.

The task awaiting Powell, if not managed by Price himself in 2021, is to deliver a first title since 1955 after four summer-era runners-up finishes.

He will join a club with the financial punch to make signings such as former Australia and Queensland back Greg Inglis, marquee half-back Blake Austin and England international Gareth Widdop.

Powell has turned a struggling Tigers into a side challenging for honours, and progressed the careers of numerous players since replacing Ian Millward in 2013.

Daryl Clark won Man of Steel in 2014 as Cas reached the Challenge Cup final, only for Powell to come up short against former club Leeds.

The former Great Britain international built another impressive team which romped to the League Leaders' Shield and reached the Grand Final in 2017, based around Paul McShane, Michael Shenton and in particular Luke Gale - who earned international honours as a result of his performances.

Adam Milner, Oliver Holmes and Mike McMeeken were three others to benefit from Powell's methods, joining the ranks of Tigers' England alumni.