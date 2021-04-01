Ben Reynolds: Leigh Centurions re-sign half-back from Toulouse Olympique

Ben Reynolds made 84 appearances for Leigh Centurions, scoring 30 tries and kicking 239 goals
Leigh Centurions have re-signed half-back Ben Reynolds from Championship side Toulouse Olympique after he was released from his contract.

The 27-year-old asked to be released for personal reasons in order to return to the UK, despite signing a two-year deal before the new season.

"After what seems like a whirlwind, here I am back at Leigh," he said.

"I'm really excited to be back here and am looking forward to ripping in with the new boys."

