Ben Reynolds: Leigh Centurions re-sign half-back from Toulouse Olympique
Rugby League
Leigh Centurions have re-signed half-back Ben Reynolds from Championship side Toulouse Olympique after he was released from his contract.
The 27-year-old asked to be released for personal reasons in order to return to the UK, despite signing a two-year deal before the new season.
"After what seems like a whirlwind, here I am back at Leigh," he said.
"I'm really excited to be back here and am looking forward to ripping in with the new boys."