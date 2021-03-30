Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

France played New Zealand in Avignon during the 2013 World Cup, but have not outright hosted since 1972

The International Rugby League board are planning to stage the 2025 World Cup in France.

Strengthening the game in France has been targeted as a "strategic priority" by the IRL's new chairman Troy Grant.

And he says work has already begun to persuade the French government to back the idea of the country hosting the world event.

"We've started that work," said Grant. "It's very early but I've pitched it to the French government."

"The Rugby League World Cup would be part of a trifecta of events following the Rugby (union) World Cup in 2023, the Paris Olympics in 2024 and the Rugby League World Cup in 2025."

It would be the first time France has hosted the tournament outright, which they kicked off in 1954, since the 1972 competition which was won by Great Britain.

And Grant is hoping that a decision can be made before this year's World Cup starts.

The former Australian politician has been unveiled as the new chairman of the IRL replacing Greg Barclay, who will remain on the board as an independent director despite standing down in response to his recent appointment as chairman of the International Cricket Council.

Grant had conversations with the likes of former England coach Wayne Bennett and South Sydney Rabbitohs chief executive officer Blake Solly when he agreed to take on the job and they each told him that revitalising the French game should be a priority.

"I've been working with the French government contacts I have through my political associations here in Australia," added Grant.

"The board signed off on me establishing an exploratory committee on hosting the 2025 World Cup in France.

"We're pretty close to getting a product that can be taken to the French government and start formalising having a very close look at that.

"The actual decision was supposed to be October 2020 but the pandemic interrupted that.

"But our management effectively did nothing to look at that potential and the timeline drifted. So I took it upon myself to progress that.

"France has to be a strategic priority so I took the motion to the board to move away from the bidding process, to try and target something more strategic.

"So we can hopefully build a compelling argument for the French government to be the host and partner with us and look at a new delivery model for the World Cup.

"It all can be on the back of England 2021 and build some momentum and get that development and re-enthusiasm back into France - which will be critical for another step up into broader Europe as well."