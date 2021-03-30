Super League: Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Thursday, April 1 Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Wigan have Jackson Hastings available for his first start of the season as they kick off the second weekend of the new Super League season at home to Wakefield Trinity.
Warriors started the season without him against Leigh last Friday following an extended trip home to Australia - but he comes in for the injured Jai Field.
While that is Wigan's only change to their squad, Wakefield make two.
Ex-Wigan back Ryan Hampshire comes into the squad with forward Jay Pitts.
Wigan's new signing Field is set to miss as much as five months of the season after tearing his hamstring just 19 minutes into his debut.
The opening round . . .
- Wigan avoid upset by beating Leigh
- Wakefield lose derby thriller to Leeds
- Super League Show - watch and catch-up here
Both teams were involved in tight, dramatic games last weekend as the new Super League campaign got off to a thrilling start at Emerald Headingley.
Wigan came from 18-0 down to scrape past promoted neighbours Leigh, while Wakefield let slip a 16-4 lead against Leeds before losing narrowly 28-22.
This second weekend's fixtures will also be played under the same one-ground system, before the Super League season gets off and running back on regular home and away grounds in a fortnight's time, after next week's round of Challenge Cup matches.
Wigan (from): Hardaker, Hastings, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Bullock, Isa, Farrell, Bateman, Partingon, Smithies, Clubb, Byrne, Smith, Havard, Bibby, Clark, Joe Shorrocks, Halsall, McDonnell, Hanley.
Wakefield (from): Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Kay, Miller, Lino, Fifita, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Westerman, Pitts, Batchelor, Green, Senior, Crowther, Arundel, Tangata, J Wood, Walker, Hampshire.
Referee: Scott Mikalauskas.