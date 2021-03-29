Josh Simm: St Helens centre signs new one-year deal at Super League club

Josh Simm has scored three tries in seven senior appearances for St Helens
St Helens centre Josh Simm has signed a new one-year contract extension to remain with the reigning Super League champions.

The 20-year-old has made seven senior appearances and will stay with Saints until the end of the 2022 season.

"I had a good taste of Super League last year and I now want to progress on the back of that experience," he said.

"Hopefully I can play my part in helping this club make it three Super League titles in a row."

