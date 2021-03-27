Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Nigel Wood moved to International Rugby League after leaving his role as RFL chief executive

Bradford Bulls have appointed former Rugby Football League chief executive Nigel Wood as their new chairman.

The four-time Super League champions are intent on regaining the top-flight place they lost when relegated in 2014 in the wake of financial difficulties.

After backing their failed bid to reapply for a Super League berth, Wood has now chosen to get fully involved.

"We hope the past months have begun to demonstrate that the Bulls are in safe hands," Wood told the club website. external-link

The Bulls, who won the the title four times in nine seasons between 1997 and 2005, went through three administrations in five years before finally being liquidated in 2017.

They moved out of their famous old Odsal home at the end of 2018 and have since been based 15 miles away at the Tetley's Stadium.

But Wood says that, as part of the drive to win back their place in Super League, the priority is to lead the Bulls back to Odsal.

"Our first objective is to get the Bulls back to Bradford in a sustainable way," he added.

"We are making solid progress. Bulls supporters deserve their team to be playing in the city.

"Frankly, the city needs the Bulls to be playing here. We will leave no stone unturned to try to make that a reality."

Fogerty on board with Bradford plans

Wood and his family have had a majority stake in the club since their consortium took over Bradford Bulls from previous owner Andrew Chalmers in 2019.

He will be joined by former boxer and rugby league player turned actor Adam Fogerty, who is a fellow shareholder.

The Yorkshire-born former St Helens, Halifax and Warrington forward, 52, will concentrate on commercial and stadium issues.

Adam Fogerty has appeared in more than 20 films, while his most recent TV role in 2019 was in Coronation Street

Wood's appointment will also enable acting chief executive Mark Sawyer to focus fully on his role as chairman of Dewsbury, where Bradford have spent the last two years groundsharing.

He retired as chief executive of the International Rugby League in November.

Wood left the RFL in January 2018 with a £300,000 severance package after a decade as chief executive and 16 years as a board member.

His time there included the RFL's purchase of the lease at Odsal for £1.2m in 2012.

Wood oversaw a successful 2013 World Cup staged in the UK, Ireland and France, and helped secure the return of the competition to England in 2021. He remains part of the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Board.