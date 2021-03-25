Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kruise Leeming made one appearance for the England Knights against Papua New Guinea in 2018

Leeds Rhinos hooker Kruise Leeming has signed a new deal keeping him at Emerald Headingley until the end of the 2024 Super League season.

The 25-year-old joined Rhinos from Huddersfield 12 months ago, winning the Challenge Cup with Leeds last campaign.

"We have got good competition for the hooking spot in the team and that is only good for the squad as a whole," said Leeds head coach Richard Agar.

"Leeming is still only 25 and a player with great potential."

Leeds begin their Super League season against Wakefield Trinity on Saturday (15:00 GMT).