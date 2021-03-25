Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull's new Australian half-back Josh Reynolds hopes to put three injury-hit years with West Tigers behind him

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Sunday, 28 March Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Two of Super League's newest bosses meet head on as Ian Watson's Huddersfield face Brett Hodgson's Hull.

New half-back Josh Reynolds is in the Hull squad at Emerald Headingley.

But full-back Jamie Shaul (out long-term with a torn ACL), Jack Brown and Masi Matongo are all missing.

Seven Giants players are in line to make their debut - Ricky Leutele, Luke Yates, Joe Greenwood, James Cunningham, Jack Cogger, Josh Jones and Jack Ashworth.

Marc Sneyd will captain Hull for the first time in the opening weekend bubble at Headingley.

New boss Hodgson has named three co-captains this season - Sneyd, Danny Houghton and Scott Taylor.

All change in Yorkshire

Beaten semi-finalists Hull finished sixth in Super League in 2020, a place above Huddersfield - following a season in which both clubs parted company with their head coach.

Andy Last spent most of the Covid-hit campaign at the helm at Hull after the sacking of Lee Radford just prior to the first lockdown in March, but the Black and Whites then turned to Australian Hodgson in late November, to take charge for 2021.

Former Huddersfield and Warrington full-back Hodgson was appointed at Hull just a week after Watson took charge of the Giants.

Huddersfield were under caretaker boss Luke Robinson for two months after parting company with Simon Woolford in September. But they opted for Watson, who left 2019 Super League runners-up and 20202 Challenge Cup beaten finalists Salford to move to The John Smith's Stadium.

Hull FC (from): Connor, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Fonua, Reynolds, Sneyd (capt), Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Ma'u, Sao, Johnstone, Cator, Lane, Fash, McNamara, Swift, Bowden, Scott.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Leutele, Mcintosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Yates, O'Brien, Edwards, Jones, English, Greenwood, Cogger, McQueen, Ashworth, Cunningham, Wilson, Cudjoe, Gavet, Russell, Trout.