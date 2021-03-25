Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Catalans Dragons forwards Joel Tomkins and Michael McIlorum received lengthy bans for offences in their side's Super League play-off win over Leeds.

Betfred Super League Venue: Headingley Date: Saturday, 27 March Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons start the new season at Headingley without suspended former Wigan forwards Michael McIlorum and Joel Tomkins.

Both were given lengthy bans after last year's play-off win over Leeds, while the Dragons are without the injured Samisoni Langi and Arthur Romano.

Hull KR have former Leeds Rhinos winger Ryan Hall making his debut back on familiar soil at Headingley.

But new signing Muizz Mustapha and Will Maher are both unavailable.

Another of their new signing Brad Takairangi is in the Hull KR squad but remains a doubt after picking up a muscle strain in training.

Catalans Dragons (from): Mourgue, Davies, Whare, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Dudson, Bousquet, Whitley, McMeeken, Garcia, Da Costa, Jullien, Seguier, Goudemand, Belmas, Laguerre, Baitieri, Chan, Kasiano, Tomkins.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Crooks, Minikin, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Abdull, Vete, Parcell, Sims, Takairangi, Linnett, Hadley, Litten, Lawler, King, Minchella, Storton, Lewis, Ryan, Milnes, Johnson.