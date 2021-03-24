Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Huddersfield Giants were in the second division when Ken Davy began his chairmanship in 1996

Huddersfield Giants chairman Ken Davy has been elected Super League interim chairman ahead of the new season.

Previous executive chairman Robert Elstone resigned from the role in February.

Davy is the league's longest serving chairman having been in his post at the Giants since January 1996.

Keith Hellawell will temporarily take charge at the Giants with Davey expected to return once a permanent candidate is found.

Davy's appointment comes two days before the start of the new Super League campaign which gets under way on Friday.

"I am looking forward to working with the Super League executive, the Super League clubs, and the RFL, to create a lasting framework which will enable us to unleash the energy and excitement of Super League, as well as the whole sport of Rugby League," Davy said.

"This autumn this country has the exciting prospect of hosting the Rugby League World Cup, which creates a great opportunity to share rugby league with a wider audience."