Wigan old boy Lewis Tierney, back in England after leaving Catalans, makes his Leigh debut against his old club

Betfred Super League Venue: Headingley Date: Friday, 26 March Kick-off: 20:15 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Promoted Leigh start life back in Super League at Headingley against neighbours Wigan, the 2020 runners-up.

Wigan are without Jackson Hastings as the 2019 Man of Steel has only been back in the country a fortnight after an extended trip home to Australia.

They are also without fellow Australian Bevan French, forcing Zak Hardaker to return to full-back - but new signing Jai Field could make his debut.

Leigh are set to give a debut to former Wigan winger Lewis Tierney.

But ex-Wigan prop Ben Flower is out injured for the second of the day's season openers at Headingley, as last year's runners-up Wigan play second fiddle to champions St Helens' meeting with Salford.

Wigan are also missing wingers Dom Manfredi (fractured thumb) and Liam Marshall (out until May with a knee injury), while centre Oliver Gildart is sidelined with a groin strain.

Following the retirement of skipper Sean O'Loughlin after 19 years' service, Wigan have had a big winter reshuffle, having also lost the injured George Burgess, but they do have John Bateman back from two years in Australia with Canberra Raiders.

All Wigan's changes are dwarfed by the turnaround in three months at Leigh. Having been voted back into Super League after a four-year absence, they have so far recruited 15 new players.

But much-travelled scrum-half Jamie Ellis and centre Junior Sa'u (knee) are missing - as are overseas recruits James Bell, Brendan Elliot and Nathan Peats.

Leigh's first two attempts in Super League, in 2005 and 2017, both lasted just one campaign. And following an end-of-season clear-out, they start with a squad of just 24 Compared to the 30-plus squads at the other clubs.

Centurions have also been given just £1m of central funding, compared to the £1.5m allocated to the rest, putting additional strain on the finances of generous club owner Derek Beaumont.

But head coach John Duffy suggests that, exactly a century on from twice winners Leigh lifting the Challenge Cup for the first time in 1921, and half a century on from the last at Wembley in 1971, it would be one of the biggest achievements in their history if they can make it third time lucky in 2021 and stay up.

Leigh boss John Duffy:

"We've been written off by everyone. We know we've not come up on rugby merit so they're right to put us at the bottom of the pile.

"But we believe in ourselves and believe we can do the impossible and stay up. And we're very blessed that we've got Derek Beaumont as our owner and he can put his money into the club.

"It's certainly difficult not having that funding but hopefully we pull off the miracle by staying up and get the full funding next year, that's the goal.

"It would certainly be one of the biggest achievements in the club's history if we do stay up."

Wigan boss Adrian Lam:

"Due to Jackson Hastings' delayed arrival, we feel that he needs another week of training in the team sessions and environment before he will be selected.

"It's great to have him back in training. He has lifted the intensity since his arrival. He's an important part of our team and brings us a completely different dimension.

"We can't wait for him to be back involved. But he will play a part in Friday's game as part of the group and will be running messages to his team-mates on and off the field."

Leigh (from): Brierley, Russell, Thornley, Tierney, Wallace, Mellor, Hood, Ioane, Hellewell, Thompson, Wildie, Gerrard, Peteru, Gee, Mason, Sidlow, McCarthy, Brand, Eaves., Foster, Reobuck.

Wigan (from): Hardaker, Field, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Bullock, Isa, Farrell, Bateman, Partingon, Smithies, Clubb, Byrne, Smith, Havard, Bibby, Clark, Joe Shorrocks, Halsall, McDonnell, Hanley.