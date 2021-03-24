Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

New signing Agnatius Paasi played for St Helens in last week's Tommy Makinson Testimonial against Leigh

Betfred Super League Venue: Headingley Date: Friday, 26 March Kick-off: 18:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Super League holders St Helens have all three overseas signings Joel Thompson, Sione Mata'utia and Agnatius Paasi in their 21 for the opener with Salford.

But Saints are without Wales forward Morgan Knowles for the opening few rounds of their title defence.

Saints old boy Matty Costello is among six new Salford men for boss Richard Marshall's first game in charge.

Dec Patton, Harvey Livett, Jack Wells, Danny Addy and Elijah Taylor are all in contention, but Joe Burgess is out.

Winger Burgess, part of the Wigan Grand Final side beaten by Saints in November, will miss the first three months of the campaign with an ankle injury, and fellow new signing Darcy Lussick also misses out.

Saints say that Knowles will be sidelined for a number of weeks after the club's 2020 player of the year experienced complications following close-season thumb surgery.

Following the elongated 2020 campaign which culminated in Saints' thrilling Grand Final win over Wigan at a deserted KC Stadium in Hull in November, Covid-19 rules still apply for 2021.

The Saints-Salford game at Headingley will be the first of two matches to kick off the season behind locked doors, followed by Leigh against last year's runners-up Wigan (20:15 GMT).

St Helens (from): Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Thompson, Bentley, Mata'utia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Paasi, Welsby, Smith, Batcheleo, Dodd, Simm.

Salford (from): Escare, Sio, Watkins, Inu, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Ikahihifo, Lannon, Pauki, Taylor, Addy, Johnson, Kear, Livrtt, Williams, Sarginson, Costello, Ormondroyd, Wells, Patton

Referee: Liam Moore.