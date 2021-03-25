Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Richard Marshall spent time at Halifax and St Helens before getting the Salford job

Betfred Super League - St Helens v Salford Date: Friday, 26 March Kick-off: 18:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Merseyside and BBC Radio Manchester; score updates and report on BBC Sport website

Salford head coach Richard Marshall has already impressed in his approach since replacing former boss Ian Watson, says England centre Kallum Watkins.

Marshall, who was Halifax coach as well as Justin Holbrook and Kristian Woolf's assistant at St Helens, was appointed after Watson left for Huddersfield.

The Red Devils begin the Super League season against champions Saints.

"He's been great, he's got that intensity about him and attention to detail is big for him," Watkins said.

"He's enthusiastic, wants to be successful, it's a big thing for him to be a Super League head coach for the first time, which is great."

Marshall spent time working with Castleford boss Daryl Powell while in charge at Fax, who he guided to the Qualifiers against Super League opposition while working to a reduced budget in the Championship.

His coaching education then continued at Saints alongside Holbrook, who had previously worked with Trent Robinson at the Sydney Roosters, and then with Tonga boss Woolf.

Some of those lessons are being passed onto the Salford players, as the 45-year-old sets out his plans.

"Through my time at the Gold Coast with Justin Holbrook I can see that he [Marshall] has implemented a few things from what we do in terms of skills, they are things that Justin did," Watkins added.

"All the experience he's had at previous Super League clubs he's bringing that to the players as well, he's challenging us, making sure we're working as hard as possible and giving ourselves the opportunity for the season really."

Red Devils and Watkins revived

Watkins' own career was reignited last season, after he joined his boyhood club following the collapse of Toronto Wolfpack.

The 30-year-old's career at Leeds ended with a move to Gold Coast in July 2019, after a serious knee injury had stalled his career after 256 games.

While Watkins was limited to eight games in the NRL after knee reconstruction, he came back to Super League with the goal of returning to England recognition and this season building on a Challenge Cup final appearance with the Red Devils.

"It was a big expectation from me because I'd joined Salford, they expressed their ambitions and what they want to achieve, the club wants to push on having got to finals," Watkins added.

"What the club have achieved over the past couple of years and the players that have come in, they have shown their ambition.

"We've got some players here that have been at the top, been to finals and won trophies, our aim is to compete as best we can and a lot of guys want to be successful and so do the club."

New talent handed a second chance

Sam Luckley was released by Huddersfield earlier in his career but is now back in Super League with Salford

While Watkins is one of the experienced internationals brought into Salford over the past few seasons, Sam Luckley is a talent at the other end of the scale.

The 25-year-old Scotland international was due to play for Ottawa in 2021 but their deferral from League One until 2022 left him without a club until Salford expressed interest.

It was a second chance of Super League having previously been involved with the Huddersfield academy set-up.

"I got a bit of a lifeline," the affable Geordie said, admitting his surprise at being involved at Super League level after an impressive spell at Newcastle Thunder.

"It's great fun. There are world class players enjoying training and having a laugh and the bond with players is quality and a good environment to be around."

'I'm like a sponge'

Luckley is also impressed by Marshall's approach, and the things he is learning from experienced forwards like Lee Mossop and Seb Ikahihifo, as well as other key figures like Kevin Brown, Krisnan Inu and Watkins.

"Every day is a school day here," added Luckley. "Every training session there's something different that I pick up and Rich gives us something else to look at.

"I'm like a sponge, just soaking everything up."

Luckley's main goal is to establish himself as a first-grade fixture at the AJ Bell Stadium, and regular Super League appearances would also present the opportunity to play at Newcastle's premier sporting venue - St James' Park - at the 2021 Magic Weekend in September.

That would represent a wish come true for the North Shields-born forward.

"In Newcastle, your dream is to play at [Newcastle United's] St James', even though it might be the wrong sport playing rugby," he said.

"I was gutted we couldn't play last year. All I want to do is score a try at St James' Park and do my Shearer celebration, and I can die a happy man."