Swinton beat Newcastle to book a round two date with local rivals Oldham

Betfred Challenge Cup second round ties on the BBC Date: Sunday, 28 March Kick-off: From 12:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Swinton's Challenge Cup second-round tie with Oldham and York's visit to London Broncos will be streamed back-to-back by the BBC on Sunday, 28 March.

Stuart Littler's Lions beat Newcastle to tee up the tie, after Matt Diskin's side disposed of Barrow in round one.

Danny Ward's Broncos overcame Keighley to progress, while York, coached by James Ford, won away to Sheffield.

The derby opener starts at 12:30 BST, with the game from the capital following at 14:30 BST.

In the two other ties, decided already by the draw, Featherstone play West Yorkshire rivals Batley and Widnes welcome Whitehaven.