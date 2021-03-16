Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England have not played a Test match since they lost to New Zealand at Elland Road in November 2018

Shaun Wane's first match as England head coach will be against the newly-formed Combined Nations All Stars in Warrington on Friday, 25 June.

The fixture will follow the England women's game with Wales.

England's wheelchair team will host Wales in Sheffield, live on BBC Sport, the following day.

Wane was appointed in February 2020 but has not yet taken charge of the side because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Combined Nations All Stars replaces the Exiles, who played four matches from 2011-13.

However, while the Exiles were selected from southern hemisphere imports, the All Stars will draw on the other home nations, as well as France and Jamaica.

The Rugby Football League says final interviews for the positions of head coach and selector for the All Stars were conducted on Monday and an announcement will be made later this week.

For the first time in history, the men's, women's and wheelchair Rugby League World Cups will take place together this year, starting on 23 October in England.

"For the England Women and Wheelchair teams to receive unprecedented levels of broadcast exposure through Sky and the BBC really sets the tone for what we want to achieve this year," said RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer.

"This will be Shaun's only chance to put an England team on the field until the autumn - and that's why we have looked to the traditions of the Other Nationalities team so that England will be facing the cream of the players from every other nation represented in Super League."