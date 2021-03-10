Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Anthony Minichiello (bottom-row centre) was an inspiration to Shaun Kenny-Dowall, stood behind

Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall has cited the influence of Anthony Minichiello's captaincy at the Sydney Roosters as inspiration for his own approach to leading the team.

Kenny-Dowall and Elliott Minchella were named skipper and vice-captain by boss Tony Smith for the 2021 Super League.

The 33-year-old won the National Rugby League title in 2013 with the Roosters under Minichiello's leadership.

"I looked up to Anthony," Kenny-Dowall told BBC Radio Humberside.

I watched and admired him, modelled the way he prepared and was the captain in winning a premiership.

"Not only on the field with his leadership and communication but also the way he applied himself off it day in day out."

It is the influence of the former Australia and New South Wales full-back's approach that is the mould for Kenny-Dowall, rather than trying to replicate his methods.

"Anthony was confident in the person he was, his leadership role, he didn't try too much," Kenny-Dowall added. "He was happy to put his style on the team and lead the team in the way that was best for him.

"I'll try to be myself as much as I can, Tony sees me in this role for a reason."

Former New Zealand international Kenny-Dowall succeeds Mose Masoe and Weller Hauraki in the role.

Masoe, a former Roosters team-mate, was forced to retire after a life-changing spinal injury in pre-season last year, while Hauraki ended his career at the end of the 2020 campaign.