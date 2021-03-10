With the Rugby League World Cup taking place in England this autumn, and Australia's National Rugby League featuring some of the cream of English talent, England and Canberra half-back George Williams will be updating BBC Sport on life and rugby 'down under' throughout the 2021 season.

The National Rugby League is finally back. Preparations have been different - in a good way - to what we've done over the last couple of months.

It's nice not to get flogged and instead focus on the opposition and certain players. It's good to narrow our focus down as we've got a big game on Sunday against Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium.

Hopefully we'll get a big, packed crowd down there. They're looking at about 20,000 people in there, which will be pretty special.

I'm looking forward to hearing and seeing a big 'Viking clap' in the stands, like the one Iceland football fans made famous at the Euros a few years back. As the 'Raiders', it's our fans' speciality.

Talismanic Hodgson returns from injury

Josh Hodgson missed a large chunk of the 2020 season with a serious knee injury

My England team-mate Josh Hodgson is back now for the Raiders after injury, which is massive. He's been pretty unlucky.

Josh did his anterior cruciate ligament in the World Cup semi-final in 2017, and then had the same injury last year, although at least it was on different legs each time. Obviously, he knew how to overcome the injury once he'd done it before.

He's a massive leader for us. He's our co-captain, and with Jarrod [Croker] not playing at the weekend he's leading us out. He's very vocal.

One thing he's really good at is that he really gets around everyone. He gets around the young lads and is a real 'clubman', if that makes sense. He's the best I've seen at it. He manages everyone so well.

I get into him about his Aussie sayings, though, but he's been here a while so I let him off a slight bit.

Taking on the best

Taking on teams like NRL premiers Melbourne Storm is something Williams relishes

I'm excited about the challenge we get at this level every single week. Different teams, different players and even the travelling. Hopefully we can see a little bit more of Australia this year in between the games.

We've got a good team, we've been there or thereabouts and now it's time to prove how good we are.

This week we've done a bit of contact but we don't want to be too sore for the weekend. The intensity's there but we've got to be firing.

Over pre-season you can be a bit more reckless with what you do, because you need to get used to the hits and there's no game on the weekend.

Young Brit Rushton impresses in training

We got a new addition to our England contingent at Canberra this season, after Harry Rushton arrived from Wigan. Harry is training with us every day and is in the top 30 - the registered group of players for first grade. He's done really well for himself and I've been really impressed with his attitude.

He's still really young and pretty raw - you can see the raw talent. He's only played a couple of Super League games, he's learning every day, which we all are, but I think he's been blown away by how much detail and stuff does go into what we do every day.

This is his first full pre-season with any first team but his attitude has been that good he's willing to learn and he's been one of the fittest forwards in the conditioning so he's obviously looked after himself, and wants to put his best foot forward at his new club.

He lives with two of the other lads in Corey Harawira-Naera and Albert Hopoate, who are helping him, but he's the only one who can drive. So he's acting as the taxi at the moment.

Bateman gone, but new talent emerges

England back-rower John Bateman was a big hit in Australia but returned to Wigan to be closer to his family

This is our first season without John Bateman, after he went back to Wigan at the end of 2020. It's different without him. He's a massive character off the field and on the field he has a will to win. The one thing I'd say about him is he makes people around him better.

His expectations are that high, he won't accept anything less and some people don't like it at first because he tells you how it is.

He only wants the best for him and those people around him. I'm sure Wigan and Super League will see that this year.

I'm tipping Hudson Young to come in and fill the spot. He's been really good in pre-season, he's on the right edge with me and we've built up a really good combination so far.

I think John even tweeted it once that he'll play for Australia and in State of Origin and I agree. He's got all the attributes.

Milk with a splash of lime?

Legends such as Steve Walters, Ricky Stuart, Mal Meninga, Laurie Daley, Bradley Clyde and Brett Mullins all wore the green jersey back in the 1990s, and it's still a popular kit with nostalgic fans

I had my first taste of lime milk. It's all down to our sponsors, who do a lime-flavoured milk which is coloured green like our Canberra shirts.

Have you seen the video? The media department did a video where we got to try it and asked me what it tasted like. I just said it tasted like lime. It was alright actually.

The sponsor has a bit of tradition about it, going back to the days of Ricky Stuart our coach and Mal Meninga, the Raiders glory days. The fans are pretty excited about it being back on the shirt.

I really like the kit, I remember watching years ago and thinking the green wasn't that nice, but I really love it now.

George Williams was speaking to BBC Sport's Matt Newsum.