From the section Rugby League

Jack Walker scored five tries in 10 appearances for Leeds last season

Leeds Rhinos full-back Jack Walker is likely to miss the entire 2021 Super League season because of a foot injury.

The 21-year-old had surgery on the injury last season but scans have revealed further complications.

Rhinos will also be without half-back Rob Lui for up to three months after the 31-year-old tore a quadricep in training two weeks ago.

Leeds begin their Super League campaign on Saturday, 27 March when they face Wakefield Trinity.

"We are disappointed for Rob and Jack as both players were keen to make a big impression this season," director of rugby Kevin Sinfield told the club website. external-link

"It is desperately sad news for Jack. He worked hard to return to playing last season but the original correction to his foot has now failed and, along with Jack, we are speaking to the experts to find the best solution going forward to resolve the issue.

"Despite having been in the first team since 2017, Jack is still young and our medical staff will be working with him over the coming months to help him make a full recovery."