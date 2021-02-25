Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Academy players in Super League and the Championship lost a year to Covid-19

Academy systems throughout professional rugby league will return to training from Monday, 8 March, although there will be no formal competition in 2021.

All British age-group competition was suspended after the outbreak of coronavirus in 2020, leaving many young players unable to complete the season.

It is hoped that clubs in Super League and the Championship can arrange alternatives to provide game time.

Further details will be discussed before the return to training.

"This is another big step in the right direction for Rugby League's Talent Pathway," Rugby Football League chief on-field officer Dave Rotheram said.

"It's been a long time coming and everybody connected with the academy game - players, clubs, coaches - is keen to get down to business and make up for lost time.

"It won't be plain sailing and we have to tread carefully, especially in respect of player welfare.

"Covid continues to present considerable logistical challenges and young players will need time to adjust to a return to collision sport."