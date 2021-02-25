The 2013 World Cup in England, Wales, the Republic of Ireland and France was staffed by Team 13 volunteers

Rugby League World Cup 2021 on the BBC Formats: Men's, women's and wheelchair Venues: Across England Dates: 23 October to 27 November Coverage: Watch live coverage and highlights on BBC TV, Connected TV, online, iPlayer & the BBC Sport app and listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra.

Rugby League World Cup 2021 organisers are looking to recruit 2,000 volunteers to help deliver this year's six-week long tournament in England.

There is growing optimism that the tournament - featuring the men's, women's and wheelchair World Cups - can take place as planned in front of full stadiums across the country in October and November this year.

Organisers have started the drive to attract volunteers to play vital roles at the 21 venues and 18 host towns and cities, forming what will be known as 'The Power Squad'.

RLWC2021 chief executive Jon Dutton said: "The Power Squad programme will be the biggest volunteer squad ever assembled for a Rugby League event.

"We want to engage with all ages, genders and communities and build on the incredible passion for volunteering at major events in England.

"The United Kingdom has a fantastic volunteer network which we hope to tap into. A successful tournament cannot be run without our Power Squad and we hope to welcome many new people to the ever-growing Rugby League family to experience the passion, pride and community spirit of the sport."

With hundreds of thousands expected to attend matches and World Cup activities happening across England - plus millions more watching around the world - the RLWC2021 team need a team to deliver an "exceptional" Rugby League World Cup experience for both fans and players.

Across the various stadia, 'The Power Squad' will cover many roles in the delivery of the six-week tournament, including transport, spectator services, accreditation, giving directions, media, content and broadcast support.

Applications opened on 25 February through an online process, external-link and end on 23 April. The programme features a dedicated interview process followed by comprehensive training for successful candidates.

The host cities are: Manchester, Warrington, Wigan/Leigh, Bolton, Liverpool; Sheffield, Leeds, Huddersfield, Doncaster, Hull, York; London; Newcastle, Middlesbrough; Coventry.

Ambassadors highlight value of volunteers

Former England international Lois Forsell is one of the tournament's ambassadors

Tournament ambassadors Lois Forsell and Robbie Hunter-Paul will support the launch of the application period as well as joining the rest of the RLWC2021 Ambassador Squad at the interview sessions and training days to pass on their knowledge of playing in a sporting event of this scale.

"I urge everyone in and around the RLWC2021 host towns and cities to take up this opportunity," former England international Forsell said.

"There is no better chance to be the face of a global tournament in England and with that comes a unique opportunity to play an important role in the biggest and best-ever Rugby League World Cup."

Former New Zealand outside-back Robbie Hunter-Paul, who was a World Cup finalist in 2000, added: "As a player you always highly appreciate the work that the volunteers do to provide a platform for greatness on the field of play - without a dedicated team of volunteers the tournament wouldn't be a success.

"There is a real correlation between good mental fitness and new challenges and opportunities, at a time when the world is deprived of opportunities like this.

"RLWC2021 is a beacon of light and being part of the Power Squad and experiencing the power of together to make memories that will last forever is really special."