Super League took the Magic Weekend to Newcastle for four years running between 2015 and 2018

Super League's Magic Weekend has been moved to the weekend of 4-5 September to allow more fans to attend.

The annual event, which sees all 12 top-flight teams play in the same stadium across two days, was originally scheduled to take place at Newcastle's St James' Park ground on 29-30 May.

Under plans to lift the coronavirus lockdown, up to 10,000 fans will be allowed into stadiums from mid-May.

Liverpool's Anfield hosted the previous Magic Weekend in 2019.

Last year's event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic but all teams will still play on the same day of the weekend as they would have played in 2020 with the exception of Leigh Centurions, who have taken the place of the defunct Toronto Wolfpack.

Last season's Grand Final winners St Helens will play Catalans Dragons on Saturday, with Challenge Cup winner Leeds Rhinos playing Hull FC on the same day and Leigh facing Hull KR, who finished bottom of the 2020 table after Toronto's expulsion, on the Sunday.

"Following the prime minister's latest update about the easing of lockdown restrictions, we are optimistic that we will be able to welcome fans into St James' Park to enjoy the festival atmosphere that makes Dacia Magic Weekend so special," Super League commercial officer Rodri Jones said.

"With the event falling later in the calendar this year, it could be all to play for in the closing stages of the season with teams chasing the League Leaders shield, play-off spots or looking to avoid relegation."

Magic Weekend 2021 fixtures

Saturday, 4 September

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils

St Helens v Catalans Dragons

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Sunday, 5 September

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Leigh Centurions v Hull KR