Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Fouad Yaha has scored 61 tries in 100 appearances for Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons winger Fouad Yaha has signed a new two-year deal to remain with the Super League club.

The France international came through the Perpignan club's academy and made his senior Catalans debut in 2016.

"I'm really happy to stay at the Dragons. I feel good in this club," the 24-year-old told the club website.

"We have a great squad with world-class players and talent coming through. I can't wait to start the new season and to play again in front of our fans."

Yaha had a brief spell away from the Dragons after joining French Top14 rugby union side Agen in 2018 before returning the following season.

During his time with the Dragons, he has made 100 appearances and scored 61 tries.

"It's great news that Fouad is continuing his career at the Dragons," head coach Steve McNamara said.

"He is one of the most popular players at the club. He is continually improving as a player. We all know his try-scoring feats but he is striving to be a better all-round player."