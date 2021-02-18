Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sosaia Feki's sole appearance for Castleford Tigers to date came in a Challenge Cup defeat by Hull FC

Castleford Tigers winger Sosaia Feki has suffered another injury blow after rupturing an Achilles tendon in pre-season training.

The 29-year-old Tonga international joined the Tigers on a a three-year deal from NRL side Cronulla Sharks for the 2020 season.

However, he made just one appearance in his first year with the Super League side because of injuries.

Cas have not said how long the injury could rule Feki out for.

Castleford start their 2021 Super League season at home to Warrington on 28 March.