Arthur Romano was called into the squad for Catalans on numerous occasions in 2020

Catalans Dragons centre Arthur Romano has been ruled out for the 2021 Super League season after rupturing an anterior cruciate knee ligament.

The 23-year-old was playing for the Dragons' reserve side St Esteve in the French Elite league when he was injured in the 46-24 win over Limoux.

Romano made two appearances last season but was a regular in matchday squads and has three tries in 19 games.

He will have surgery to repair the rupture in Montpellier next month.