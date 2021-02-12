Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Liam Sutcliffe added a third Challenge Cup success to his haul in 2020, which also includes the 2017 Grand Final

Versatile back Liam Sutcliffe has signed a new three-year deal with Leeds Rhinos, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old handed in a transfer request last season and had planned to move on at the end of his contract, but has now committed to the Rhinos.

Sutcliffe established a regular centre spot last year, taking his career tally to 58 tries in 183 games.

"I am pleased to have got it sorted," he told the Rhinos website.

"The club were great with me and since coming back after lockdown last year, I have spoken with Richard (Agar) and Kevin (Sinfield) and they have spoken to me about the role they see me playing at the club."

Once thought of as a natural successor for club legend Kevin Sinfield as the guiding half-back in the Rhinos side, Sutcliffe - who made his debut at 18 - has pitched up in numerous positions at Emerald Headingley including the halves, loose-forward and full-back.

The move to centre last season proved to be the breakthrough with five tries in 14 games.

"I am really pleased that Liam sees his future here," head coach Richard Agar added.

"He has achieved and incredible amount so far in his career and his form at the end of last season was not only consistent but of a very high level. He is a naturally gifted and talented player."