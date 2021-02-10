Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leilani Latu played on the wing in one of his three games, as Warrington rested players for the Challenge Cup

Warrington have released Tonga international prop Leilani Latu by mutual consent, with immediate effect.

Latu joined the Wolves from National Rugby League side Gold Coast Titans for 2020, and initially went to Widnes in the Championship to gain fitness.

However, Covid-19 curtailed the Vikings' season in the second tier and he returned to the Wire, going on to make three appearances in Super League.

The 28-year-old also played for Penrith in the NRL, before joining Titans.